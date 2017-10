WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday a 26-percent annual rise in its third-quarter net profit reflecting the improved condition of Polish economy.

The bank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 291 million zlotys ($81.11 million) compared with 285 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.5879 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)