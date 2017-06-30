EU competition regulators say Poland's retail tax is illegal

BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - European Union state aid regulators on Friday said a Polish retail tax is illegal as it favoured smaller companies with lower turnover.

Under the scheme, which entered into force on Sept. 1 last year, companies operating in Poland's retail sector were set to pay a monthly tax based on their turnover.

"With this progressive tax rate structure, smaller companies would either pay no retail tax at all or face a lower average tax rate than larger competitors," the European Commission said in a statement.

The Commission opened an investigation into issue in September last year following a complaint.

As no taxes had been levied under the new rules, no repayment was necessary, the Commission, which acts as the competition supervisor in the European Union, said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)