Pope condemns militant attacks, says killers abuse name of God

VATICAN CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned recent deadly attacks in Somalia, Afghanistan and New York, saying militants were abusing the name of God to justify their violence.

“I am profoundly saddened by the terrorist attacks in these recent days in Somalia, Afghanistan and yesterday in New York,” the pope said in an address to mark All Saints Day, adding that he was praying for the victims and their families.

“We ask God to convert the hearts of terrorists and free the world of hatred and of mad murder that abuses the name of God to disseminate death.”