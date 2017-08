June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new oral blood-thinner made by Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. to prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms in acutely ill patients who are not undergoing surgery.

The drug, BevyxXa, known also as betrixaban, is the first oral treatment and first extended duration treatment for this patient population, the company said. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)