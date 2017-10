LISBON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Portugal’s state-rescued Novo Banco has reached its goal for bondholders’ acceptance of a discounted bond buyback, which is a key condition for the completion of the agreed sale of the lender to U.S. investment fund Lone Star.

The bank said in a statement it had received orders for the early redemption of 4.743 billion euros of bonds, a sufficiently large amount to allow the bank to boost its capital ratios by 500 million euros.