FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Basic Materials
January 24, 2018 / 7:01 AM / a day ago

POSCO Q4 operating profit jumps 144 pct, but misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO’s fourth-quarter operating profit surged 144 percent, helped by steel price gains, but fell short of market estimates as higher raw material costs cut into earnings.

POSCO said on Wednesday its consolidated operating profit for the October-December quarter climbed to 1.15 trillion won ($1.08 billion), including affiliates’ earnings, from 472 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

The consensus operating profit estimate for the period compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was for 1.25 trillion won.

$1 = 1,069.2900 won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.