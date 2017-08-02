UPDATE 1-Poste working on business plan, to focus on asset management

(Adds CFO and CFO comments on future strategy)

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane will focus on developing its asset- management business, while continuing the restructuring of its mail and parcel service, under a new business plan now being drafted.

The Italian group, which is controlled by the government, last year got more than 70 percent of its revenue from its insurance and asset-management division. Its banking unit accounted for 16 percent of total sales.

A steady decline in its mail delivery service as people increasingly use emails and mobile phones has pushed Poste to restructure the older services and invest in financial businesses.

The group will present a new business plan at the beginning of next year, Chief Executive Matteo Del Fante told analysts at a conference call regarding the company’s first-half results.

Del Fante, who served as managing director at state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti between 2010 and 2014, was appointed by the government last April.

“We remain extremely focused in the asset-management business,” said Poste Italiane CFO Roberto Giacchi, one of the new managers who have arrived following Del Fante’s appointment.

Poste signed a partnership with Italian asset manager Anima Holding to develop new investment products for Italian savers. They also made a joint offer to buy UniCredit’s asset-management unit Pioneer last year, a deal that failed to go through.

Poste holds 10.3 percent stake in Anima and it planned to increase its stake in the asset manager to 24.9 percent, but that part of the alliance has not gone through yet.

“All options are open,” said Del Fante when asked about the future of the alliance with Anima, adding the business plan will give clarity on this front.

The group reported first-half revenue of 18.03 billion euros ($21.4 billion), up 2 percent from the same period last year. Operating profit came in at 847 million euros, flat compared with the same period last year, when the group benefited from a capital gain from the sale of a stake in Visa Europe.

The group said in a statement it would maintain the same dividend policy in 2017 that it had in the previous two years, when it paid investors at least 80 percent of its net profit in dividends. ($1 = 0.8432 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Larry King)