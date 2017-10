Oct 26 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world’s biggest fertilizer company by capacity, on Thursday reported a 34.6 percent decline in quarterly profit as cost of goods rose.

The company said net income fell to $53 million, or 6 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $81 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $1.23 billion from $1.14 billion (Reporting by Akshara P; Editing by Bernard Orr)