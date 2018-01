HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese sportswear retailer Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd set to open 27.3 percent higher on plans by its Taiwanese parent to take it private.

The stock is set to open at HK$1.96 per share, the highest open since March 22.

Taiwan parent company Pou Chen Corp has offered a price of HK$2.03 per share, or a 31.82 percent premium over their previous close.