5 days ago
EEX exchange to restart carbon permit auctions for aviation in September
August 8, 2017 / 6:49 PM / 5 days ago

EEX exchange to restart carbon permit auctions for aviation in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - European energy exchange EEX will reintroduce auctions for EU aviation carbon permit allowances in September.

The Leipzig-based exchange, which is part of Deutsche Boerse and is the EU's common platform for carbon permit auctions, will carry out three sales on behalf of 25 EU countries.

"The first of these will take place on Sept. 27 and comprise an auction volume of 1,078,000 EUAA. The remaining auctions will be held on Oct. 25 (1,078,000 EUAA) and Nov. 22 (1,078,500 EUAA)," EEX said in a statement.

It will auction 675,000 EUAA for Germany on Nov. 8 and 95,000 EUAA for Poland on Dec. 6. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Louise Ireland)

