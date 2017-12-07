FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's CRH withdraws from bidding for South African cement maker PPC
December 7, 2017 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

Ireland's CRH withdraws from bidding for South African cement maker PPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Irish cement producer CRH, the world’s third-largest building materials supplier by market value, had decided not to bid for rival PPC the South African company said on Thursday.

Last month, CRH made an undisclosed cash bid for PPC and had been given time for due diligence and to submit an updated bid.

“CRH has decided not to submit an updated expression of interest and therefore considers it appropriate to withdraw from the Independent Board’s process,” PPC said in a statement.

PPC last month turned its back on a takeover attempt by AfriSam, backed by Canada’s Fairfax Africa Investments. However, regulations allow Fairfax until Dec. 12 to post its partial offer circular.

PCC said it was still talking to Swiss company LafargeHolcim .

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

