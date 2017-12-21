FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Public Power Corp. nine-month profit drops 66 percent
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 21, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 5 days ago

Public Power Corp. nine-month profit drops 66 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Public Power Corp. (PPC) , Greece’s dominant power utility, posted on Thursday a 66 percent drop in nine-month net profit, hurt by an energy crisis earlier this year.

The utility, which is 51 percent owned by the state, said net profit came in at 23.8 million euros ($28.26 million) in the nine months to September, down from 69.5 million euros in the same period a year ago.

A one-off gain of 172.2 million euros from spinning off state grid ADMIE earlier this year, was partly offset by costs to deal with a power supply crisis in the early months of this year and to cover a deficit for a renewable energy account.

$1 = 0.8422 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.