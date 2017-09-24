FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Premier Investments annual profit rises, misses estimates
September 24, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 25 days ago

Australia's Premier Investments annual profit rises, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Premier Investments Ltd said on Monday annual net profit rose 1.2 percent as the company shrugged off weak consumer sentiment to clock higher sales of designer stationery and sleepwear.

The company said net profit was A$105.1 million ($83.58 million) for the year ended July 29, just missing analyst estimates of A$111.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 4 percent to A$1.1 billion.

$1 = 1.2575 Australian dollars Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Sandra Maler

