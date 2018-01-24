Premier Oil sells first Catcher oil export cargo at premium to Brent

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Premier Oil said on Wednesday its first export cargo of oil from its flagship Catcher field was lifted on Tuesday and sold at a premium to globally traded Brent crude.

Brent was trading down 0.2 percent at $69.80 at 0728 GMT.

The Catcher oil cargo, which was lifted earlier than expected, was about 500,000 barrels, Premier said.

The second cargo, which is scheduled for the third week of February, has also been sold at a similar premium to Brent, the company said.

The company said it was on track to increase full production from the Catcher area to 60,000 barrels of oil per day in the second quarter of 2018. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)