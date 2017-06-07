FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 7
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 7, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Marijuana financier Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp hired a new investment dealer on Tuesday to raise C$50 million ($37 million) for the company, resurrecting a much-watched deal that features the company's lawyer and former bankers as significant personal shareholders. (tgam.ca/2rL4VIG)

** Guelph, Ontario-based Canadian Solar Inc is facing the threat of American trade action against its Asian manufacturing operations as the global solar-energy industry struggles with tough competition and plummeting costs. (tgam.ca/2rUcQph)

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has largely exited the oil sands but remains committed to the country through other operations, including shale development in Alberta and British Columbia – where a C$1 billion investment was made in 2016 and another C$1 billion is coming this year – the multinational energy firm's Canadian president says. (tgam.ca/2s3kUVm)

NATIONAL POST

** Lawyers and doctors of Michael DeGroote, one of Canada's wealthiest businessmen and most generous philanthropists, say he is mentally unfit and no longer capable of representing himself in court. (bit.ly/2qZKkTI)

** Petrochemical producers are calling for more custom-tailored incentive policies to drive investment in Canadian megaprojects, as projected demand for plastics and chemicals derived from oil and gas continues to rise. (bit.ly/2r4FUq4)

** Shell Canada Ltd will soon announce a project to turn vegetable products into diesel fuel in Alberta, as part of the company's transition to produce less oil and more energy from natural gas, renewables and chemicals. (bit.ly/2sScmND) ($1 = C$1.35) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.