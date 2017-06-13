PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Trudeau government's decision to greenlight a Chinese takeover of a Canadian high-tech firm that sells satellite-communication systems to the American military jeopardizes U.S. national security, a congressional commission warned on Monday and urged the Pentagon to "immediately review" its dealings with Vancouver-based Norsat International Inc . (tgam.ca/2s5QOxJ)

** Canada's longest-serving Supreme Court chief justice, appointed by prime minister Jean Chretien in 2000, and to the court by prime minister Brian Mulroney in 1989, announced on Monday that she will retire, effective Dec. 15, nine months before she reaches the mandatory retirement age of 75. (tgam.ca/2s5KztV)

** On Monday, representatives of charitable groups and governments gathered at the Rotary convention in Atlanta and pledged an additional $1.2 billion over three years to fund the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Canada pledged $75 million as world aims to eradicate polio. (tgam.ca/2s5QOxJ)

NATIONAL POST

** The Royal Bank of Canada expects the loonie to fall to $0.714 from about $0.74 by the end of the year as the Bank of Canada's interest rate continues to lag behind that of the U.S. Federal Reserve. (bit.ly/2s5JYbp)

** Jean-Pierre Blais, the chairman of Canada's telecommunications regulator, says he is not reapplying for the role, days before his five-year term comes to a close. (bit.ly/2s5EwW2) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)