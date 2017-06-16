FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 16
June 16, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A report by a parliamentary committee highlights the government's attempt to find a sustainable model for funding Canadian journalism. It recommends tax incentives, controls on media consolidation, local news support among other suggestions. tgam.ca/2ry2QDd

** Two of Canada's journalists, Marie-Maude Denis and Patrick Lagace, have testified that they were shaken to discover what they allege are half-truths and lies used by some police forces in Quebec to obtain search warrants from credulous courts to track journalist telephones. tgam.ca/2ry0DaP

** Canada's telecom regulator is putting an end to fees charged to "unlock" smartphones. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said on Thursday that, as of Dec. 1, customers will have the right to have their mobile device unlocked free upon request. tgam.ca/2rydQ39

NATIONAL POST

** Saskatchewan's premier Brad Wall says the federal government's decision to deny the province access to funding for projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions unless it agrees to a carbon tax is "nothing short of extortion." bit.ly/2rxMA52

** The Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday it is revising downward its forecast for housing sales in Ontario following provincial measures to cool the market. bit.ly/2ry2TyP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

