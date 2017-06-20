FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 20
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 20, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal government is overhauling the process by which members of the board of directors of CBC/Radio-Canada are selected, in hopes of ending decades of allegations of political interference in the public broadcaster's operations. tgam.ca/2sO3v3w

** Liquor Stores NA Ltd said on Monday that six out of its eight directors would not stand for re-election at the Edmonton-based retailer's annual meeting after a month-long proxy battle. tgam.ca/2sO5VPx

NATIONAL POST

** Tim Hortons franchisees have filed a class-action lawsuit against the iconic Canadian coffee chain's parent companies Restaurant Brands International Inc and TDL Group Corp, claiming damages for breach of contract. bit.ly/2sOmk6x

** The Canadian government has mapped out the specific process for creating a so-called "bail-in" regime for the country's biggest banks aimed at keeping taxpayers off the hook in the unlikely event of a bank failure. bit.ly/2sOfQEU (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

