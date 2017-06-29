FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The new leader of grocer Sobeys Inc vows not to "miss out" on the emerging e-commerce battle as U.S. powerhouse Amazon.com Inc prepares to shake up the supermarket sector with its upcoming $13.7-billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc. (tgam.ca/2s562Ce)

** Calgary-based Obsidian Energy Ltd and three former employees are facing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges for their roles in an alleged accounting fraud – issues the company says it flagged three years ago and has fixed.

