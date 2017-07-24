PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario will dispatch up to 20 additional mental-health workers to a remote First Nations community where at least four youths took their own lives this month as government and Indigenous leaders meet Monday to discuss a health-care overhaul on Northern Ontario reserves. tgam.ca/2usbTng

** New privacy regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation coming into force in Europe next year are calling into question whether Canada's approach to privacy is keeping up with its global peers. Chantal Bernier, former interim privacy commissioner of Canada said, "we cannot take for granted that Canada would be recognized as adequate under the GDPR, because it is very different from our current legislation, and very different from the previous European legislation under which we were deemed adequate." tgam.ca/2urAzfF

** Ontario is preparing to hand over control of its gambling operations in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to a private operator as the government seeks to drive a gambling boom in the province. Within a few weeks, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp will select a business to run its casino and thousands of slot machines in the GTA for the next two decades. tgam.ca/2urDfKc

NATIONAL POST

** Visitors to Canada are still getting scammed by fake websites as they apply for mandatory electronic travel authorization, with officials receiving hundreds of complaints in the past year. The number is now up to almost 950, and immigration officials tell this week there has been "no change" in the status of the problem. bit.ly/2urQOJJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)