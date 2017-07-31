PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A former Vancouver mayor, a one-time high-profile journalist and British Columbia's former transportation minister are among the caucus members who say they are considering bids to replace Christy Clark as party leader. (tgam.ca/2vaA78f)

** Toronto police are warning the public about a sudden spike in suspected fentanyl overdoses throughout the city's downtown core. On Saturday afternoon, city police attributed four deaths and 20 overdoses to the potent opioid over the previous three-day period. (tgam.ca/2vX6xAB)

** A proposed legal settlement involving the drug company whose pill triggered Canada's deadly opioid epidemic shuts the door on the provinces taking action to recoup the costs of treating people dependent on painkillers. (tgam.ca/2veJL9H)

NATIONAL POST

** First Nations in the path of British Columbia's forests fires say to protect their communities they need equal funding and recognition of their expertise that is granted to other emergency response organizations. (bit.ly/2hg78du)

** A decade after it was first promised, Canada's new High Arctic Research Station is nearly complete and already giving scientists access to a vast new section of ice and tundra. (bit.ly/2wdE8pz) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)