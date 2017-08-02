PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian auto dealers are as busy as ever, as consumers bought a record 182,000 vehicles in July – a sharp contrast to the slumping U.S. industry. Vehicle sales have been surging in Canada throughout 2017, while for five straight months, U.S. auto makers have reported sales declines compared with last year. (tgam.ca/2u3AT7r)

** Solitary confinement has been overused in Canadian prisons, but the correctional service has made notable improvements in recent years, the federal government's first witness testified Tuesday in a case challenging the use of the practice. (tgam.ca/2hmp9H9)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadians may have enjoyed watching big budget U.S. commercials during the Super Bowl this year, but the broadcast regulator's decision to let viewers partake in the full American experience cost the local economy an estimated $158 million, according to new research touted by Bell Media. (bit.ly/2wleRJQ)

** Calgary-based AltaGas Ltd inked a deal with Tokyo's Astomos Energy Corp to buy half of the 1.2 million tonnes of liquefied propane gas per annum the company will produce at its C$500 million Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal near Prince Rupert, British Columbia beginning in 2019. (bit.ly/2uYb0mE) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)