PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 11

** TMX Group CEO Lou Eccleston said his company is considering a move that could make it harder for investors to buy and sell the shares of marijuana companies with U.S. assets, raising doubts about the ability of some public Canadian pot firms to raise cash and expand south of the border. tgam.ca/2vsVNdF

** Aimia Inc sees a "huge sense of urgency" in finding new partnerships to strengthen its core loyalty program Aeroplan, following the announcement in May that Air Canada would end its exclusive relationship with that program. tgam.ca/2vsWeEP

** British Columbia's new NDP government warned Kinder Morgan on Thursday that the company won't be able to begin construction on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, as the province pledged to join a legal challenge to ultimately kill the project. tgam.ca/2vsE2uN

** As nuclear rhetoric between North Korea and the United States heats up, Citibank analysts are anxiously watching commodity prices due to the importance of the North Asian market. bit.ly/2vt1jNm

** With quarterly GDP figures putting it near the head of the G7 pack, it would take a major disruption to make 2017 anything but a big economic win for Canada. But looking ahead to 2018, things are less certain, according to a recent report from Toronto-Dominion Bank. bit.ly/2vt1zMk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)