PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Dec 1

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Keyera Corp is selling C$429.4 million ($334 million) in shares to repay debt and fund growth, the latest infrastructure company to tap markets as crude prices edge up. tgam.ca/2kdGCmY

** The Ontario government is increasing its mandate for ethanol in gasoline to 10 percent from the current 5 percent requirement, as part of its effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions from fuels. tgam.ca/2kf8oPO

** General Motors Co is scaling back production of passenger cars at its Oshawa, Ontario, plant in the first quarter of 2018 as North American drivers abandon their cars in favour of crossover utility vehicles. tgam.ca/2kf58Ek

NATIONAL POST

** General Motors Co is hoping to be a leader in the race to bring autonomous vehicles to the road, unveiling plans to bring a self-driving, ride-sharing fleet to big U.S. cities in 2019. bit.ly/2kf8zLe

** Timothy Moseley, a former litigator at the Ontario Securities Commission who built a career as a senior bank compliance and litigation executive before returning to the regulator as a commissioner in 2015, is expected to be appointed to a two-year term as vice-chair of the OSC. bit.ly/2kfAyu1

** Canadian wireless customers are being advised to keep a close eye on their cell phone bills to ensure they're not dinged with charges banned under the updated wireless code, which goes into effect Friday. bit.ly/2kf6ZJi (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)