PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 15

** Ontario's securities watchdog is looking to mirror a U.S. ban against Miles Nadal, former CEO of MDC Partners Inc . tgam.ca/2yvLk0J

** Asian demand for U.S. iron ore is driving up freight volumes on the St. Lawrence Seaway. Overall cargo tonnage, including mining products and grain, rose by 8.5 percent to 33 million tonnes on the water route as of the end of November, from the same period a year ago, the Chamber of Marine Commerce said on Thursday. tgam.ca/2ywk1n1

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is creating a renewable-energy and power group, jump-starting its investment strategy with a deal for Brazilian wind assets. tgam.ca/2ywm7n2

** Saddled with large debts, Cenovus Energy Inc announced a cost-cutting budget Thursday that will eliminate 500 to 700 jobs and a reshuffling of its management team as the company tries to deleverage. bit.ly/2ywG50M

** Boeing Co was dealt another major blow this week as Delta Air Lines confirmed Thursday it will order 100 jets from its aerospace rival, Airbus SE a deal valued at around $12.7 billion. bit.ly/2ywIhp2

** More than two years into its five-year turnaround plan, Bombardier Inc's Chief Executive, Alain Bellemare said the company is on track to achieve its goals by 2020 as it focuses on the profitability of its transportation and business jet units while preparing to give Airbus SE the reins to the CSeries program. bit.ly/2ywPVQx