PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 6
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
December 6, 2017 / 11:18 AM / Updated a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** With consumers embracing healthier lifestyles and conglomerates scrambling to keep pace with fast-changing food choices, global giant Nestlé SA is shelling out $2.3 billion to acquire Montreal's Atrium Innovations Inc, a privately owned company that specializes in natural and organic nutritional products. (tgam.ca/2iVgME5)

** One of China's biggest online companies, JD.com wants to deploy a fleet of drones in Canada to airlift seafood from East Coast processing plants to the airport, cutting out land-haul costs in its bid to deliver more Atlantic lobsters, prawns and clams to Chinese consumers. (tgam.ca/2j0bC9L)

NATIONAL POST

** The Canadian Broadcasting Corp will stream its live television stations online for free, a move that could further erode the value of traditional TV subscriptions in an era where many consumers are already cutting the cord. (bit.ly/2AUNxbA)

** Apparel, footwear and accessories company, Roots Corp reported sales increases of 10.1 percent at stores open for more than a year and better-than expected-earnings in the third quarter, its first public report since completing an initial public offering of shares in October. (bit.ly/2AWTPre) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
