PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Trudeau cabinet has issued a special order to prolong Ottawa's scrutiny of a $1.5 billion takeover of Canadian infrastructure giant Aecon Group Inc by a Chinese state-owned firm, invoking a section of law used when the federal government believes an investment "could be injurious to national security." tgam.ca/2BWPXHC

** InstarAGF Asset Management Inc is preparing to make a C$50 million ($39.8 million) investment in community energy infrastructure through a partnership with British Columbia-based utility company Creative Energy. tgam.ca/2BYca7S

NATIONAL POST

** Bank of Nova Scotia announced a deal on Monday to buy independent investment firm Jarislowsky Fraser for about C$950 million ($755 million). bit.ly/2BWrlP2

** Suncor Energy Inc doubled down on its Syncrude oilsands stake with another C$920 million ($731 million) for Mocal Energy Ltd's five percent interest in the project. The company also announced a small but significant deal to buy a stake in a North Sea project. bit.ly/2BYdoQw

** The federal government's advertising agency spent more than half of its budget online last year, marking the first time the internet has surpassed television as Ottawa's advertising medium of choice. bit.ly/2BU7VKA ($1 = 1.2578 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)