February 16, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Weston family's Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has struck a $3.9 billion deal with Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust in a bid to expand beyond its core retail holdings amid a rapid shift in consumer habits. tgam.ca/2Bz7kxd

** Canada's leading business groups sent letters to Finance Minister Bill Morneau this week urging Ottawa to abandon plans for further changes to small-business taxes and to reduce Canadian taxes in response to major cuts in the United States. tgam.ca/2BzI9dU

** The Bank of Canada is exploring the idea of working more closely with Ottawa to coordinate interest-rate relief and government spending during economic slumps – a path some economists say could endanger the bank's independence. tgam.ca/2BwwE6J

NATIONAL POST

** Shaw Communications Inc will eliminate 25 percent of its workforce after about 3,300 employees accepted buyouts, five times more departures than originally anticipated as the company charts its path into a digital future. bit.ly/2C1kLXC

** Cenovus Energy Inc said it will sell off more of its recently purchased natural gas assets, but it was reluctant to provide a divestiture target amid a depressing asset price environment. bit.ly/2o3yUuJ

** Doug Black, the independent senator from Calgary, introduced a bill Thursday in the Senate to declare the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion a work for the general advantage of Canada. bit.ly/2C23nlv ($1 = 1.2459 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

