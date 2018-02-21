FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 21, 2018 / 12:39 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The B.C. budget aims to temper the province's hot housing market but neither the government nor other observers know what the impact on real estate prices will be. (tgam.ca/2BG2vlz)

** Ontario is planning to impose hard limits on solitary confinement in its prisons - one of a series of proposals contained in a new corrections bill in the works since the plight of a Lac Seul First Nations inmate came to light in 2016. (tgam.ca/2omhZmE)

** Hyundai Auto Canada will enable its dealers to conduct full sales online, allowing customers to preorder cars, put down deposits, build-and-price online, get a trade-in quote on their current vehicle, schedule a test drive and fill out credit paperwork. tgam.ca/2CaDLD3

NATIONAL POST

** Ottawa Valley MPP Randy Hillier intensified his campaign against former Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown on Tuesday, reporting him to the provincial integrity commissioner for alleged ethics violations. bit.ly/2okVdeB

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.