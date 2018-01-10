FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 10
January 10, 2018 / 11:12 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A Federal Court judge has rejected the Trudeau government's attempt to sink a fresh legal challenge of the $15 billion sale of weaponized armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, saying evidence last summer showing Canadian-made machines being deployed in a Saudi neighbourhood has breathed life into the matter. tgam.ca/2mgUbzc

** The president of Concordia University in Montreal says that recent allegations about sexual harassment in the university's creative writing department "are serious, and will be treated seriously." tgam.ca/2qNyXyK

** Apotex Inc was awarded an eight-figure sum by an Ontario court for costs and lost profits it says it incurred after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected studies conducted for the generic-drug company by MDS Pharma Services. tgam.ca/2DfbXLu

NATIONAL POST

** As governments in Alberta, Ontario and B.C. plan to increase their minimum wage to $15 an hour, it's fair to say the move has stirred up some emotions. bit.ly/2md3T5G

** NAFTA renegotiations and recently passed corporate tax cuts were among the policies of US President Donald Trump that loomed large over a get-together of Canada's top bank CEOs Tuesday. bit.ly/2CPjOP2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
