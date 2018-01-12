PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada is working on a proposal to boost the amount of North American-made content in cars and trucks manufactured in the NAFTA zone, sources say, in a bid to break the deadlock over one of the most contentious subjects in the trade deal's renegotiation. tgam.ca/2muQ4k1

** The United States and Canada will push for tougher measures – including naval interdiction – at next week's Vancouver summit to exert maximum pressure on North Korea to curb its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, a senior U.S. official said Thursday. tgam.ca/2Dmh3pp

** Just weeks before sexual harassment allegations forced Soulpepper Theatre Company artistic director Albert Schultz out of his job, the board that oversees Toronto's St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts was mulling a confidential proposal that could have seen Soulpepper move into the aging city-owned facility and help raise funds for its much-needed renovations. tgam.ca/2mlAZAD

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario restaurants have to pay the highest rents in the country; skyrocketing hydro rates; relentless liquor mark-ups; and the costs of inter-provincial trade barriers that make no sense. bit.ly/2Ezaijr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)