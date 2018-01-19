PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta is stepping in to support TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL project, drawing scorn from environmentalists while inching the long-stalled pipeline closer to fruition. tgam.ca/2DsSGtq

** Ivanhoe Cambridge is in talks to sell two of its mall investments in Toronto and the Vancouver area but is yanking its Calgary stake off the market as the shopping centre is being redeveloped, according to people familiar with the matter. tgam.ca/2DpbNob

** Aurora Cannabis Inc intends to sweeten its offer for medical marijuana producer CanniMed Therapeutics Inc in an attempt to turn its hostile takeover attempt into a friendly deal. tgam.ca/2DoiHtD

NATIONAL POST

** The chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railways Ltd said he is keeping a close eye on contentious NAFTA discussions that could affect the company's cross-border business. bit.ly/2DoxJjo

** Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau suggested Thursday his department is running internal scenarios that include what would happen if NAFTA talks were to falter. But he said Ottawa remains heavily focused on "Plan A," which is strengthening the tri-country North American Free Trade Agreement between Canada, the United States, and Mexico. bit.ly/2DohK4N

** The Royal Canadian Mint is suing its Australian counterpart over the way it prints red poppies on its commemorative Remembrance Day coins. bit.ly/2DnKOsY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)