PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Ontario Court of Appeal stressed the importance of fairness for those accused of sexual assault, in a case in which the complainant could not identify her assailant and the DNA evidence was inconclusive – even about whether any assault had happened. tgam.ca/2n2YWha

** Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will testify before the influential U.S. Senate foreign relations committee next Tuesday about the benefits of the troubled North American free-trade agreement. tgam.ca/2BlLiKo

** Prosecutors will likely begin presenting evidence against David Baazov, the Montreal internet gambling entrepreneur charged with insider trading, before the end of this winter after a Quebec Court judge rejected a motion to dismiss the case. tgam.ca/2n3vmbl

NATIONAL POST

** The International Monetary Fund is raising its forecast for Canadian economic growth in 2018 and 2019, as recent tax reforms in the United States are expected to increase demand and give the entire North American economy a boost. bit.ly/2n3fsxP

** Rogers Media Inc abandoned its stake in a joint venture with Vice Canada, ending its three-year relationship with the edgy media company to redirect money to content that "better aligns" with its brand. bit.ly/2n60Ptx

** Bell Canada and the National Football League want Canada's highest court to overturn the federal broadcast regulator's decision to let Canadians watch big-budget American ads during the Super Bowl. bit.ly/2BnChAt (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)