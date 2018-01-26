PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 26

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde is urging First Nations across Canada to create their own child welfare legislation - something the federal government says it supports - to prevent more Indigenous children from entering foster care. tgam.ca/2Bu30LO

** The Canadian division of the troubled British construction giant Carillion Plc has filed for bankruptcy protection in Ontario, putting 7,500 jobs at risk and jeopardizing projects at dozens of hospitals, hotels and airports across the country. tgam.ca/2BvbzWA

NATIONAL POST

** TransCanada Corp will need to add as much as $200 million to the cost of its $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline project after regulators in Nebraska approved an alternative to the company's preferred route through the state, according to the company's chief executive officer. bit.ly/2BwxooW

** Iron Bridge Resources Ltd announced it would form a new subsidiary called Iron Bridge Technology in an attempt to join the cryptocurrency and blockchain craze but also to arbitrage the difference between the value of bitcoin, currently valued at $11,188 per coin, and AECO gas, currently valued at $1.98 per thousand cubic feet. bit.ly/2Bw8PZ7