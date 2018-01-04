FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 4
January 4, 2018 / 11:22 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Officials are scrambling to prepare for a "weather bomb" with airlines warning flights may be cancelled, power utilities mobilizing crews from as far away as Quebec and residents advised they may be in the dark for days. tgam.ca/2ql8MyV

** A founder of one of Canada's best-known theatre companies Soulpepper has been forced to step down from the organization amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple women over several years. tgam.ca/2CiAMVw

** Jim Shaw, the former chief executive officer of Shaw Communications Inc died on Wednesday. The Shaw family announced his death saying the 60-year-old "died peacefully surrounded by family and friends". tgam.ca/2qncV5C

NATIONAL POST

** Potential homebuyers in Canada can search the MLS database online and explore structural details of housing units and also have access to the current asking prices. bit.ly/2CB8etJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

