PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Eight American senators have joined a campaign by politicians and publishers to tout the virtues of U.S. community newspapers as the Department of Commerce prepares to announce its decision Tuesday on whether to impose countervailing duties against Canadian newsprint. bit.ly/2CT2RXI

** Lithuania is urging Canada to sign on to a long-term package of support for Ukraine that would funnel more investment into the Eastern European country and strengthen its ties with the West as Kiev struggles to fight internal corruption and rebuild its economy despite a war with Moscow-backed militants. tgam.ca/2AEI8Bh

** The latest Public Health Agency of Canada FluWatch report shows influenza activity keeps rising, hitting those 65 and older the hardest and causing outbreaks primarily at long-term-care facilities. More than 1,000 hospitalizations have been reported, and at least 34 people have died, the report says. tgam.ca/2qDx5bB

NATIONAL POST

** A Toronto anti-abortion group is alleging in federal court that the government is violating its rights by requiring it to endorse reproductive rights in order to access a grant for hiring summer students. bit.ly/2qwCEZh