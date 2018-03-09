PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. President Donald Trump has exempted Canada and Mexico from his steel and aluminum tariffs pending the renegotiation of NAFTA, simultaneously offering his continental trading partners a welcome reprieve and tightening the vise on them at the bargaining table. tgam.ca/2HkZQgy

** Canada's economy is "progressing well" in the face of protectionist threats and the impact of higher interest rates on heavily indebted consumers and homeowners, according to deputy Governor of Bank of Canada Timothy Lane. tgam.ca/2Hkph26

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta signaled on Thursday it's prepared to escalate its fight with British Columbia over the Trans Mountain pipeline by cutting off oil exports if obstruction of the C$7.4 billion ($5.75 billion) expansion continues. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said in a speech that province intends to do whatever it takes to end British Columbia's pipeline blockade. bit.ly/2p0OaZa

** Housing starts rose to 229,737 in February, a 7 percent increase compared to the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted annual rates from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Construction of condominiums and other dwellings containing multiple units jumped by 14 percent nationwide, compared to a 7 percent decline in single-detached houses. bit.ly/2HgKo5l ($1 = 1.29 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)