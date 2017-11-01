FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 1
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 1, 2017 / 11:23 AM / in a day

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Canadian retailer Metro Inc confirmed that bureau investigators were at its Montreal and Toronto offices "in an investigation that is also targeting other Canadian retailers as well as suppliers," spokeswoman Marie-Claude Bacon said, noting the bureau is looking into pricing. tgam.ca/2z3HgqF

Backers of British Columbia liquefied natural gas projects say they will fight Ottawa's anti-dumping duty imposed on imported modules, warning that Canada is at risk of being shut out of the global LNG industry. tgam.ca/2z50UlY

An Ontario court judge will be asked to dismiss all criminal charges against two senior staffers in former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty's office accused of destroying government records related to the controversial cancellation of two gas-fired power plants. tgam.ca/2z3OvyR

NATIONAL POST

Natural gas producers in Alberta are frustrated with TransCanada Corp for changing the way it operates its gas pipeline network with little notice, which has led to massive commodity price swings. bit.ly/2z3HVIs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.