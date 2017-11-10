FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 10
November 10, 2017

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** More than 10 people are facing charges after a four-year cross-border probe into the "highest level" of traditional organized crime – an investigation that resulted in the seizure of mass quantities of illicit drugs, including the deadly opioids fentanyl and carfentanil. tgam.ca/2zxYEDY

** Vancouver's first wave of consultations over housing the homeless in temporary modular housing has resulted in protests and a meeting so disruptive it had to be shut down early. The city council remains adamant that it's taking the right approach. tgam.ca/2zypDzx

NATIONAL POST

** Recent interest rate hikes in North America are perceived as positive for the life insurance sector, but they aren’t prompting a change in strategy at Manulife Financial, according to Roy Gori, the new chief executive at Canada’s largest insurer. bit.ly/2zy0hl4

** Hydro One Ltd said Friday that its third-quarter results were weighed down by costs tied to the utility’s approximately $6.7 billion purchase of U.S. energy company Avista Corp, as well as a less-than-scorching summer. bit.ly/2zxFoXo (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

