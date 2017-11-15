FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 15
November 15, 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government is expanding its venture-capital funding to female-led startups in the face of mounting concerns women are underrepresented in senior roles at tech companies and that their enterprises don't attract as much financing as those led by men. tgam.ca/2zK9HKj

** Ottawa filed a request on Tuesday for a binational panel under the North American Free-Trade Agreement to strike down the U.S.'s punitive tariffs on Canadian softwood, ramping up its lumber fight against the U.S. tgam.ca/2z2DqB5

NATIONAL POST

** Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission is seeking an order to temporarily suspend the operations of Omega Securities Inc, an alternative trading platform that captured about four percent of trading volume in Canada in the past four quarters. bit.ly/2A0yw81

** A marooned Bombardier airliner is at the centre of a strange international dispute that has prompted a direct appeal to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from Tanzania's president, and highlighted growing human-rights issues in the east African nation. bit.ly/2hrK2Oj

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
