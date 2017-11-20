PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Negotiators are making progress on less contentious portions of the North American free-trade agreement – such as slashing red tape for exporters and standardizing food-safety regulations between Mexico, Canada and U.S. – while punting the more difficult ones to future rounds of talks. tgam.ca/2jHijh5

** U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co has emerged as the biggest buyer of second-hand cargo freighters this year, after it bought 12 ships for $250-million (U.S.) according to VesselsValue Ltd. tgam.ca/2jF6o3k

** Canadian leisure-travel provider Transat AT Inc's Chief Executive Jean-Marc Eustache says he plans to step down and hand the chief executive job to current operations boss Annick Guérard. tgam.ca/2jHlZiJ

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce he is heading to Beijing early next month to launch free trade talks with China.bit.ly/2hMRLKS