PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 22
November 22, 2017 / 11:19 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** An investigation of "abuse of dominance" allegations against Loblaw Cos Ltd that stretched almost four years has been dropped by the Competition Bureau because of insufficient evidence. tgam.ca/2jKSE6Z

** Independent investment bank GMP Capital Inc announced on Monday that Doug Bell, vice chairman of investment banking, is leaving to start his own business. tgam.ca/2jN4QUW

** Royal Bank of Canada has officially joined the ranks of global banks deemed too big to fail. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), an international body based in Basel, Switzerland, has added RBC to the list of 30 global systemically important banks, which must set aside larger capital buffers and face more onerous oversight. tgam.ca/2jM06is

NATIONAL POST

** The fifth round of NAFTA negotiations wrapped up in Mexico City on Tuesday with little progress on major contentious issues, including auto rules of origin, raising the question of whether the U.S., Mexico and Canada can reach an agreement by the March 2018 deadline - if at all — as the U.S. stands by its demands. bit.ly/2jKW4ql

** The Canada Revenue Agency blocked more than half of the calls it received from Canadian taxpayers in order to obscure the performance results of its customer services division, and also accidentally provided incorrect information to a high number of callers, according to a report released by the Auditor General of Canada. bit.ly/2jLSjkI

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
