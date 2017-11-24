PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto makes up a third of all financial-sector employment in Canada, securing its status as a vital engine for growth, according to a Conference Board of Canada report released on Thursday. tgam.ca/2i3e9zJ

** Grocery chain Sobeys Inc is laying off more than 800 of its employees - almost 20 percent of its office staff across the country - in its efforts to cut costs and turn around its struggling operations while preparing for a more digital future. tgam.ca/2jXc0Wx

NATIONAL POST

** The Finance Ministry's recent amendments to its contentious tax proposals will significantly reduce the number of private corporations exposed to higher tax rates on passive income, but it would still fetch C$6 billion ($4.71 billion) for the federal government after a decade, according to a study released by the Parliamentary Budget Officer. bit.ly/2jTiENM

** In a preview of the Paris-based OECD's economic outlook, Canada stands out in the report, which noted that the country's debt has "continued to rise from high levels. The report's debt warning comes as Canada is forecast to enjoy economic growth that will outstrip some of its global peers. bit.ly/2jUhaTx