PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 27

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Online shopping sales are set to overtake in-store sales for Christmas gifts for the first time, according to a survey by Deloitte on U.S. consumers. (tgam.ca/2iazGXh)

** Consumers would take a hit, the Canadian dollar would fall and economic growth in Canada would be curtailed if NAFTA were terminated, but policy makers and businesses would adjust quickly, the Bank of Montreal concludes in a new study. (tgam.ca/2k6GNk8) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)