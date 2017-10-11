FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 11
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 11, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 8 days ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Sears Canada Inc said it plans to liquidate its remaining 131 stores and put 12,000 employees out of work, after an attempt by its executive chairman to save the department store retailer failed. tgam.ca/2guGsTs

** Canadian auto-parts giant Magna International Inc has joined a consortium led by BMW AG that is developing a self-driving vehicle platform that can be used by multiple auto makers. tgam.ca/2gujPPa

NATIONAL POST

** Starlight Investments, one of the largest privately held apartment landlords in Canada, is creating a $1.3 billion partnership with two of the largest pension funds in the country to look for multi-family assets in south United States, a region largely free of rent control. bit.ly/2guMZ0j

** Sabrina Geremia is taking over as director of Google's Canadian Operations, the company said Tuesday, after filling in as interim leader since Sam Sebastian left for Pelmorex Media Inc in July. bit.ly/2guaYwQ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.