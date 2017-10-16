PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce revised plans to tax small businesses, including guarantees that low- and middle-income Canadians will be protected from new measures that raise taxes on personal investments made through private corporations, federal officials said. tgam.ca/2genSyE

** The Trump administration has thrown down all of its major demands in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, pushing for sweeping protectionist changes that would decisively tilt the playing field in favour of the United States at the expense of Canada and Mexico. tgam.ca/2genvnK

** Canada Revenue Agency is casting a wide net in its investigation of condo presales, with court documents indicating the agency will seek "any and all correspondence, including emails," between all parties involved in the transactions, including developers, buyers and agents. tgam.ca/2geITJu

** Suncor Energy Inc is poised to crank up production at its Fort Hills oil sands mine despite its own reservations about a fire-protection system installed by one of the project's suppliers. tgam.ca/2gd0wcr

NATIONAL POST

** Level 3 Investment Management launched its first fund, The Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund, only available to accredited investors, and is aiming in the current interest rate environment to generate "high single-digit returns." bit.ly/2geaaf7