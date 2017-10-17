PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

TMX Group Ltd said it was launching a review of cannabis firms listed on its markets to determine if any are doing business in the United States, where several states have either legalized or decriminalized marijuana. However, U.S. federal law still prohibits the drug. tgam.ca/2yosIUG

Naheed Nenshi has secured his third term in Calgary, fending off a more conservative challenger who came close to unseating the once-politically unassailable mayor of Alberta's largest city. tgam.ca/2yoN2F7

Deloitte Canada would announce on Tuesday that David Johnston, who recently stepped down as Canada's 28th governor-general, has been hired as an executive adviser helping to prepare clients for the future. tgam.ca/2ynYQYq

NATIONAL POST

Bombardier Inc announced that rival aerospace giant Airbus SE would acquire a majority stake of its CSeries program, a strategic move that comes as the company faces the prospect of permanent massive duties in the U.S bit.ly/2yoodti (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)