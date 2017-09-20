FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 20
#Bankruptcy News
September 20, 2017 / 11:04 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Swiss advocacy group, the Bruno Manser Fund pursuing allegations of financial crimes against Ottawa real estate company Sakto Corp, is turning to Ontario's courts to obtain sensitive financial records from three Canadian banks and a major accounting firm. tgam.ca/2hipoj9

** The future of Alimentation Couche Tard Inc remains clouded after its chairman expressed doubts that he and the company's three other founders will be able to maintain control of the retailer as the clock starts ticking on the expiry of their special stock rights. tgam.ca/2hho6Fg

** The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development raised its projection for growth in Canada this year by 0.4 of a percent point from its earlier forecast, to 3.2 percent. tgam.ca/2hho28u

NATIONAL POST

** The solvent Canadian subsidiary of Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) was granted court-appointed relief on Tuesday to continue operating through the holidays as it disentangles aspects of its business from that of its struggling U.S. parent company. bit.ly/2hgmQC0

** Investigators for Ontario's Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change raided the headquarters of Volkswagen Canada on Tuesday morning, executing a search warrant as part of the massive international investigation into "cheat devices" meant to evade emissions regulations. bit.ly/2hh1X9P (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

