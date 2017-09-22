PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 22

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Daniel Schwartz, chief executive of Restaurant Brands International Inc, told an internal Tim Hortons all-franchisee conference call this week that the company has taken legal action against a group of restaurant owners over confidential information it says was leaked, and "negative" comments about Tim Hortons. tgam.ca/2hlaRXH

** The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is transforming the way it has pursued protective measures for more than 15 years, planning to more actively go after companies and other organizations for privacy concerns. tgam.ca/2hl2qeX

** U.S. negotiators have told Canada and Mexico they expect to table full details of the Trump administration's demanded changes to the North American Free-Trade Agreement during talks starting this weekend. tgam.ca/2hk1c3v

NATIONAL POST

** A July survey of Canadian high-growth firms conducted by Toronto's MaRS Discovery District found 62 percent of respondents have noticed a recent significant increase in job applications from the United States. bit.ly/2hlNiOB

** The union representing 2,500 striking workers at the General Motors Co CAMI assembly plant asked the automaker to return to the negotiating table on Thursday, as the company served at least 255 layoff notices at another plant in Ontario. bit.ly/2hjBAnA