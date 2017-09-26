PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has vowed in Parliament that Canada will defend its automotive, resource and dairy sectors from any U.S. assault at the NAFTA bargaining table that could cause job losses for Canadian workers. tgam.ca/2hwO4EE

** Alberta's most promising shale prospect could yield billions of barrels of crude, a new study by the National Energy Board and Alberta's Geological Survey says, a finding that points to a substantial resource beyond the province's downtrodden oil sands industry. tgam.ca/2hvLheR

** Ottawa's proposed tax changes for private corporations have created a rift in Canada's legal community and are refueling a debate over whether lawyers are public servants, based on a professional oath, regardless of what type of law they practice. tgam.ca/2hwzf58

NATIONAL POST

** As Bombardier Inc braces for a preliminary ruling in a countervailing duty investigation that could see nearly 80 percent duties slapped on U.S.-bound C Series jets, the Montreal-based company is facing another — and potentially significant — threat to its transportation business. bit.ly/2hvcBda

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma encouraged Canadian entrepreneurs to consider the possibilities presented by the Chinese market, rather than focusing on the difficulties as he made his pitch for why small businesses should sign on to the e-commerce platform. bit.ly/2hxfhqG

** Ontario's environment ministry investigators probing the international Volkswagen emissions scandal accuse officials with the German automobile company of not fully cooperating in their investigation. bit.ly/2hxg0Iq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)